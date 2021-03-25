Valve failure prompts oil spill in Divide County

A valve failure has led to an oil spill in Divide County, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality reported Thursday.

Summit Midstream Partners estimates that 532 barrels or 22,300 gallons of oil spilled at the site 16 miles southwest of Crosby. The spill occurred along piping going into a tank at Summit's Divide Station. The oil was contained to the site by a berm, according to a spill report the company filed with the state.

Summit reported the spill to the state last Saturday. About three-quarters of the oil has been recovered, according to Environmental Quality. State inspectors will continue to monitor cleanup, the agency said.

