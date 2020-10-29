USDA boosting broadband service in North Dakota

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced it is investing $7 million to boost broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas of North Dakota and Montana.

The funding is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program. The program offers loans, grants and combinations of the two to facilitate broadband development in rural America.

“Broadband is a cornerstone to prosperity in North Dakota’s rural communities because it is essential to economic development, as well as access to health care, educational opportunities and connections to people and services,” said Clare Carlson, North Dakota state director for USDA Rural Development.