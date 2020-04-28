US 85 traffic reduced to 1 lane in Long X Bridge area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Traffic is being switched to the west-side roadway on U.S. Highway 85 due to construction on the Long X Bridge south of Watford City, beginning Thursday.

During the transition, traffic will be reduced to one lane. After the transition, traffic will be head-to-head for the remainder of the project, which is expected wrap up in the fall.

A temporary concrete barrier and striping will be installed to help direct traffic flow, and traffic speed will be reduced. Access to Theodore Roosevelt National Park's North Unit will remain open to traffic.

