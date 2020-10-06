Unseasonably warm weather in North Dakota to last into the weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A northward bulge in the jet stream is bringing above-average temperatures to the region, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff. Some high-temperature records in the region might even fall, she said.

That isn’t likely to be the case in North Dakota, but high temperatures the rest of the week in the region are expected to be about 10 degrees above the mid-60s norm for this time of year, according to Jones.

“It will continue on dry and pretty warm for the remainder of the week and into the weekend,” she said.

Record wet fall weather last year and a snowstorm on opening weekend of pheasant season created miserable hunting conditions for hunters, leading to the worst bird harvest this century.

Conditions this year should be the opposite. Saturday’s state forecast from the National Weather Service calls for mostly clear conditions, with highs reaching into the mid-70s -- ideal for hunting.