University of Mary chapel listed in National Register of Historic Places

A Bismarck chapel and a Harvey power plant have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Register is the federal government’s list of properties it considers worthy of preservation and recognition. North Dakota nominations are coordinated by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel on the University of Mary campus is the work of the master architect Marcel Breuer, world-renowned for his approach to modernist architecture, according to the society. Breuer dubbed the chapel his "jewel on the prairie.”

The Harvey Power Plant, completed in 1930, was the city’s first and only substantial electrical power generation facility. It provided power to the city and much of Wells County for 24 years before its closure in 1954.

