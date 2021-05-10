United Tribes International Powwow returning after 2020 cancellation

The United Tribes Technical College International Powwow and associated events will return late this summer after a year's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Tribal Leaders Summit that's traditionally held at the Bismarck Event Center before the outdoor powwow has been called off a second year.

"Mainly because it's an indoor event, and a lot of national conferences and things haven't taken off just yet," college spokesman Brent Kleinjan said. "We need good attendance at the events to make them financially viable. We decided just to wait a year on that one.

"The powwow being an outdoor event, we have quite a bit of space," he said.

This year's powwow will be the weekend of Sept. 10-12, starting with the grand entry Friday night and continuing through Sunday. Other details are still being worked out, according to Kleinjan.

Associated events will include Powwow Youth Day that Friday, a golf tournament Friday, a three-day softball tournament and a three-day youth basketball tournament beginning Friday, and the Powwow Thunderbird Run on Saturday.