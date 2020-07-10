United to continue subsidized air service to Dickinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Department of Transportation has renewed United Airlines’ contract to provide subsidized air service to Dickinson, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.

The Essential Air Service contract runs through Sept. 30, 2022. United Airlines will offer 12 nonstop round trips per week to Denver using 50-seat regional jets.

“This will help to ensure that the Dickinson community has reliable air service, which is an important part of supporting economic growth and quality of life in the region,” Hoeven said.

The annual subsidy under the two-year contract is just under $3 million.

