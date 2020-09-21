United Airlines adding additional Williston flight

WILLISTON -- United Airlines is adding an additional Williston flight in October.
Air service at the Williston Basin International Airport has been scaled back in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Delta Airlines making the decision earlier this year to suspend service at the airport and United reducing its number of flights.
Delta had been flying between Williston and Minneapolis. United has been operating one flight daily to Denver, and will now be adding an additional daily flight to that city beginning Oct. 1.
“It’s critical for business travelers and leisure travelers alike to be able to make those connections in Denver," Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. "As the aviation industry, and the airline industry specifically, struggles with the pandemic and trying to schedule service in between those major airports and smaller communities like Williston, there’s less connections that are available on a daily basis. Having more opportunity from Williston into Denver is going to make traveling more convenient for everyone involved.”
Dudas hopes the additional United flight will encourage Delta to return to the oil patch hub.
Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota are continuing to rebound from last spring's coronavirus-related historic low, but boardings in August remained less than half what they were a year ago at the same time, according to data from the state Aeronautics Commission.
The decline in Williston was 84%, worst in the state. Year-to-date boardings in Williston were down 59%.
