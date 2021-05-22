Underground fire isolated in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

An underground coal fire burning in Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been isolated due to its proximity to the park's South Unit scenic drive.
The coal seam east of the Upper Jones Creek trailhead parking lot ignited during a prescribed burn in 2018. Last week, workers dug a deep trench around the fire and under the coal for visitor safety and to prevent possible damage to the nearby roadway, feet away.
"It's a really deep coal seam that runs under the road, and our concern was that the active fire would burn the coal under the road. What we're seeing is quite a bit of subsidence (sinking) of the surface with the burning of the coal seam," Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said Thursday.
How long the fire will burn depends on the availability of air and fuel, she said.
Underground coal fires are not uncommon in the Badlands. One such fire was an attraction for decades in the park before burning itself out, Ross said.
The park has had visitors "very interested in the site, that were walking around the dangerous area," she said. The park asks visitors to respect the boundary around the fire area.
Earlier this month, burning coal veins ignited wildfires in the park. Two fires burned 10 acres and 38 acres, respectively.
The park looks for and monitors the underground fires, and will do "field reductions around those burning coal seams when we find them, so that we're reducing the likelihood of any kind of additional fire," Ross said.
More than 20 known coal seam fires are burning in the park, including ones ignited from the recent 5,000-acre Horse Pasture Fire, which burned in and around the park's North Unit near Watford City. Lightning strikes also can start fires, which can burn underground for years.
All of North Dakota is in some form of drought, with 68% of the state in "extreme" drought and nearly 17% of the state in "exceptional" drought, the worst levels according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Already this year 1,103 wildfires have burned 91,611 acres, more than seven times the area that burned in 2020, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
