Underground fire isolated in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

An underground coal fire burning in Theodore Roosevelt National Park has been isolated due to its proximity to the park's South Unit scenic drive.

The coal seam east of the Upper Jones Creek trailhead parking lot ignited during a prescribed burn in 2018. Last week, workers dug a deep trench around the fire and under the coal for visitor safety and to prevent possible damage to the nearby roadway, feet away.

"It's a really deep coal seam that runs under the road, and our concern was that the active fire would burn the coal under the road. What we're seeing is quite a bit of subsidence (sinking) of the surface with the burning of the coal seam," Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said Thursday.

How long the fire will burn depends on the availability of air and fuel, she said.

Underground coal fires are not uncommon in the Badlands. One such fire was an attraction for decades in the park before burning itself out, Ross said.

The park has had visitors "very interested in the site, that were walking around the dangerous area," she said. The park asks visitors to respect the boundary around the fire area.

Earlier this month, burning coal veins ignited wildfires in the park. Two fires burned 10 acres and 38 acres, respectively.