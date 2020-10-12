Underage substance use anonymous tip system launched

State and law enforcement officials have launched an anonymous statewide tip system that connects North Dakotans with their local sheriff’s department or highway patrol office to report underage substance use.

NDTip is a collaboration of the state Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division, the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. It uses an app that is available for download in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. People also can submit an anonymous tip through the division’s website at https://www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/nd-tip.

“Prevention is creating an environment that promotes health and well-being,” division Assistant Director Laura Anderson said. “NDTip is one part of the state’s comprehensive effort to address and prevent substance misuse in North Dakota.”

People also can use NDTip to report community-related crime, traffic incidents or other law enforcement issues, but officials stress it's not a substitute for calling 911 in the case of a crime in progress or an emergency.

