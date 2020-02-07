UND law school names courtroom after VandeWalle

The University of North Dakota law school is naming its courtroom after state Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle.

VandeWalle recently stepped back as chief justice after 27 years due to declining energy, but he remains on the court. UND honored him at a social in Bismarck on Tuesday, awarding him the UND President’s Medal and the UND Alumni Association & Foundation's Spirit Award, and informing him of the courtroom honor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Vandewalle earned a bachelor's degree from UND in 1955 and a law degree in 1958. He has served on the state Supreme Court since 1978. He was elected chief justice in 1993 and was the longest-serving chief justice in the country until handing over the gavel on Dec. 31.

School of Law Dean Michael McGinniss said it's a fitting tribute to name the courtroom for VandeWalle, as he annually brought the Supreme Court to the courtroom so students could hear oral arguments.

“He has also been an extraordinary advocate for the school of law and its pivotal importance for our state as a critical resource for educating its future lawyers and judges,” McGinniss said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0