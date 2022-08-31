UND discovers Indigenous items, human remains on campus; officials begin repatriation process

University of North Dakota officials are working to return sacred objects -- including human remains -- belonging to more than a dozen Indigenous communities that were found on campus.

UND leaders held a virtual conference Wednesday afternoon to address the discovery of Indigenous artifacts and recent developments regarding repatriation work. Repatriation is the return of culturally significant items to their places and people of origin.

President Andrew Armacost said he was approached in March about the discovery of partial skeletal remains in a building on campus. The human remains, which are known to tribal nations as ancestors, are believed to be partial skeletal remains from dozens of people.

“Our initial impression is that some of the ancestors and burial items were taken directly from sacred burial mounds. These excavations took place over the course of decades from the 1940s and into the 1980s,” Armacost said. “We believe that repatriation activities did previously happen at UND, but how and why ancestors and sacred items remain on our campus is a mystery that we will have to answer in the course of our work.”

A UND committee working on repatriation began searching in late February for a missing sacred pipe on UND’s campus.

Laine Lyons, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians who serves on the committee, said the search led to the discovery of human remains on March 3.

“In that moment, my heart sunk into my stomach,” said Lyons, director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences, holding back tears. “It was at that moment that I knew we were another institution that didn’t do the right thing."

More than 200 boxes of significant items have been identified on UND's campus containing ceremonial pipes, drums, textiles, regalia, pottery, tools and other items related to village life. UND plans to hire a cultural resources manager with a Native American-owned business to assist in identifying cultural items and returning them.

It's unclear how the Indigenous artifacts were used at UND, he said.

"We know that some of the ancestral remains were likely used as teaching aids in some courses... But likely unknowing to the people who were handling them. Again, this is something we take seriously and we'll create the complete picture and we'll be able to answer that question much better."

Armacost said the university is "strongly committed" to repatriation.

“First, I sincerely express my apologies and heartfelt regrets that UND has not already repatriated these ancestors and sacred objects as they should have been years ago. Second, I pledge my administration’s full support and commitment to the tribal nations impacted by this mistake,” Armacost wrote in a statement to the campus community. “Our primary goal now is to work diligently until all ancestors and sacred objects are returned home, regardless of how long it takes.”

UND officials have informed representatives from more than 12 tribal nations. Those tribal and UND representatives have been working together for the past four months to make sure the repatriation process is done correctly.

UND has a responsibility to return ancestors and sacred objects to their tribal lands under the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act that was approved in 1990.

“Although this effort inexplicably fell short at UND, we are fully committed to righting this wrong,” Armacost said. “... To conduct this process in a dignified and respectful manner, UND made no public statements during the initial contact phase with tribal authorities and the appropriate state and federal agencies. This decision was made in accordance with the guidance and wishes provided by the tribal representatives. During the early stages of this process, we have observed Indigenous customs and traditions in the handling of the ancestors and sacred objects, to the very best of our abilities.”

Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Nathan Davis said in statements they appreciate the respectful approach UND is taking in response to the discovery.

“We are heartbroken by the deeply insensitive treatment of these indigenous ancestral remains and artifacts and extend our deepest apologies to the sovereign tribal nations in North Dakota and beyond,” Burgum said. “This dark chapter, while extremely hurtful, also presents an opportunity to enhance our understanding and respect for indigenous cultures and to become a model for the nation by conducting this process with the utmost deference to the wishes, customs and traditions of tribal nations.”

Davis added, "While there is no way we can ever forget what has happened to our ancestors, we can honor them by making sure they return home to rest. We have a unique opportunity to honor them by changing the way that repatriation is done, as we all know that this work sadly isn’t over."

Repatriation may take several years to complete, Armacost said.

The university has launched a repatriation website that explains UND’s repatriation process. Members of the public can submit questions to UND.inforequest@UND.edu.

Other repatriation efforts happening in North Dakota include the recent meeting with New Town’s Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, several representatives from the Mandan Hidatsa & Arikara Nation Interpretive Center and the Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul, Minnesota. The parties involved discussed the digital repatriation of cultural materials, which are part of Gilbert Wilson’s collection of archival-quality scans of hundreds of photos, journals, prints and documents on the Hidatsa and Mandan people in the early 1900s. One of Wilson’s notable documentations is his recording of Buffalo Bird Woman’s memories of her life in the Missouri River bottomlands.

This repatriation process began in 2017. The New Town college plans to make that collection available to the Mandan Hidatsa & Arikara Nation Interpretive Center, tribal departments, students, faculty and the public on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. This effort will help educate tribal members about the traditions, history and knowledge of the Hidatsa people and “will serve as a catalyst for further research,” according to a statement.

“I want generations of our young people to be able to see themselves and connect as fundamentally and spiritually as I did when they see the collection,” Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President Twyla Baker said in a statement. “Accessibility to these materials is crucial for that to happen and being able to make the items available digitally to a larger audience of MHA Tribal members is such a big step. My hope is that we always continue to nurture a good relationship between our institutions as we move the needle towards justice and healing for everyone involved.”