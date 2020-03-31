U.S. Forest Service land eyed for Theodore Roosevelt presidential library

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visited Medora last fall, hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, all Republicans. The group viewed potential library sites near the amphitheatre and at the entrance to Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit.

The 2019 Legislature authorized a $50 million operations endowment for the library that's available only after $100 million in private donations is raised to build the facility. Burgum championed the library as an anchor for North Dakota tourism and a fitting tribute to Roosevelt, who ranched and hunted in the 1880s in the Medora area before becoming president.

It's unclear how much money has been raised for the project. O'Keefe said three fundraising events and the board's New York meeting set for April have been canceled due to the virus outbreak, which he added could ultimately delay the project's completion.

"I think at the end of the day, this might slip us into 2025," he said. "We had ambitiously been hoping for summer of 2024. I could see a six- to eight-month delay, but we just don't know yet."

The board had planned for an announcement by April 26 as to the library's fundraising status. That is the one-year anniversary of Burgum signing the enacting legislation.