U.S. Air Force secretary to visit Minot Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett will visit Minot Air Force Base on Thursday, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven.

“Her trip, following Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s recent visit to the base, underscores Minot’s role in deterrence and the importance of nuclear modernization in defending our nation,” said Cramer, R-N.D., who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Hoeven, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, invited Barrett to the state during her confirmation process last year.

Esper toured the base on Feb. 19, reviewing its missions and addressing airmen. He touted the Trump administration's multibillion-dollar plan for a top-to-bottom modernization of the nuclear arsenal.

The Minot base is home to B-52 bombers and also oversees Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles in underground silos in the surrounding countryside.

