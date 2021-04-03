U-Mary professor keeps Slavic egg tradition alive

Dojs was raised with both British and Polish heritages. He has been practicing the pysanka art form the last 15 years after being introduced to it by his mother. Dojs takes the intricate Ukrainian style and mixes it with the Polish method to create his own adaptive elements.

Brynne Walk, a senior accounting major, has spent her semesters taking credit loads involving math, science and English, along with learning business financial records, data management, and how to analyze and create financial statements. This spring, she wanted a class to take her away from numbers and allow her to relax for a few hours each week.

“This is a lot different from what I am normally doing,” she said. “It’s somewhat of a stretch. I do like doing art stuff, but I wanted to do an art class and I heard of this and it sounded fun.”

Walk convinced her fiancé, Devan Rochich, a senior majoring in psychology, to take the class with her.

“She dragged me along at first,” Rochich said. “But now I actually like it.

“It’s fun and relaxing and definitely challenging. After getting into it I actually get excited about (it). It’s unique.”