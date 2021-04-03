U-Mary professor keeps Slavic egg tradition alive

For University of Mary associate professor Marek Dojs, egg decorating known as Ukrainian pysanka is not only a fine art but also an opportunity for personal peace. In recent springs, he's been passing the skill and the solitude on to his students.
“They find it a very relaxing process, which is one of the reasons I do this, as well," he said. "It allows me to center myself, quiet myself and to focus on something for a period of time.”
Dojs, who chairs the Bismarck university's Communication Department, is instructing his students about the ancient art of egg decoration that began with Slavic cultures in Eastern Europe. He has taught the popular course Slavic Egg Decorating during the spring semester the past two years.
When the Eastern European country of Ukraine accepted Christianity in the late 10th century, the traditional Slavic art form of pysanka was converted from its pagan rituals and superstitions to religious beliefs and the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection during the Easter season.
Even though the symbols and patterns for the intricately decorated Easter eggs haven’t changed, they have taken on new meanings of renewed life, peace and love.
Dojs explains the process of decorating the chicken and goose eggs, and also teaches about the history of the delicate art, the symbolism of the colors and designs, and the spiritual facets of the art form. He said he makes the decorative eggs only during the Lent and Easter season as a way to find solitude and as a time for prayer.
Dojs was raised with both British and Polish heritages. He has been practicing the pysanka art form the last 15 years after being introduced to it by his mother. Dojs takes the intricate Ukrainian style and mixes it with the Polish method to create his own adaptive elements.
Brynne Walk, a senior accounting major, has spent her semesters taking credit loads involving math, science and English, along with learning business financial records, data management, and how to analyze and create financial statements. This spring, she wanted a class to take her away from numbers and allow her to relax for a few hours each week.
“This is a lot different from what I am normally doing,” she said. “It’s somewhat of a stretch. I do like doing art stuff, but I wanted to do an art class and I heard of this and it sounded fun.”
Walk convinced her fiancé, Devan Rochich, a senior majoring in psychology, to take the class with her.
“She dragged me along at first,” Rochich said. “But now I actually like it.
“It’s fun and relaxing and definitely challenging. After getting into it I actually get excited about (it). It’s unique.”
Once students remove the contents of an egg by puncturing small holes on the ends, they take the hollowed shell and begin drawing their designs using a fine-tipped tool to apply hot wax. The wax seals the design. The egg is then dipped in a colored dye bath. The dye is changed with each subsequent layer of wax design drawn on the egg's surface. The colors and designs are uncovered when the wax is removed with a cloth.
Another technique to decorate eggs is to use a sharp-edged tool to etch designs into the delicate shell. The same dye bath process is applied after a new area of design is etched into the egg.
If more colors and intricate patterns are desired, the more lengthy the waxing, etching, dyeing baths and varnishing is, lengthening the creative process.
Dojs said the goal of the class is not to turn the students into artists, but to get them to think about things in an artistic way and apply themselves in that way.
“The students have really taken to this,” he said. “They come in very open and wanting to learn about it. Right when they get into the process they discover there is something meditative about it, there’s something unique about this art form even though they are working with egg shells.”
Walk and Rochich have talked about continuing their egg-decorating as a hobby after they get married this summer.
“We kind of want to just keep doing it, because it’s fun," Walk said. "It’s a good thing to do while you are watching TV.”
The students will display their artwork at a campus showcase on April 14 in the foyer of the Clairmont Center.