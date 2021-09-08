Two killed, one injured in crash near New Town

Two people were killed and another injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near New Town, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The three were traveling north on Highway 8 about eight miles northeast of New Town when their GMC Envoy entered the west ditch and rolled three or four times. All three were ejected.
The driver, a 31-year-old Mandan woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old Minot man died at a hospital after being flown there for treatment. A 23-year-old New Town man was taken to a Minot hospital by ambulance.
The names of the three will be released after families have been notified, the patrol said.
