Two dead in Grand Forks Air Force Base shooting

A shooting early Monday morning has left two active duty military personnel dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The base's emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., according to a press release from the base. The base said there is no risk to other personnel, and the incident remains under investigation.

The victims are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold the names and units of the victims until 24 hours after family members are notified. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people impacted, the base said.

The shooting at the air force base west of Grand Forks is the second high-profile tragedy in the Grand Forks area over the past week. Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte died after he was shot last Wednesday when he attempted to serve eviction papers at a residence. A woman living there, Lola Moore, also suffered a gunshot wound and died. The suspect, Salamah Pendleton, was charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, among others charges.

