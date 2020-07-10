Trump declares disaster in North Dakota for spring flooding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump has issued a major presidential disaster declaration for spring flooding in North Dakota, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The governor in April declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding. He requested a presidential disaster declaration in May.

Most of the flooding problems were in eastern North Dakota, particularly in the Red River Valley. Preliminary assessments of damage in 18 counties surpassed $8 million, with an additional $2 million in damage estimated to still be underwater. The state Department of Transportation also reported nearly $30 million in damage to its network of roads that are supported by federal aid.

Trump's declaration paves the way for federal aid to help with repairs to public infrastructure such as roads. It also unlocks federal grants to help communities fund flood mitigation projects that increase resiliency and reduce disaster-related costs in the long run.

“We’re deeply grateful to President Trump for recognizing the hardship caused by significant flood damage to roads, bridges and culverts in North Dakota counties that were already heavily burdened by recovery costs from significant spring and fall flooding in 2019,” Burgum said in a statement.

Trump has issued four disaster declarations for North Dakota in the past year -- in June 2019 for spring flooding last year, in January for record-setting wet weather last fall, and in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0