Trump declares disaster for 6 North Dakota counties

President Donald Trump has declared a disaster for six North Dakota counties impacted by a severe summer storm.

Gov. Doug Burgum made the request in late August for the counties of Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and Wells. The White House issued a statement Friday saying Trump had granted it.

The June 29-July 1 storm packed high winds and hail and 4-8 inches of rain. It swamped fields and pastures, washed out roads, damaged bridges and railroad tracks, flooded basements, destroyed electrical equipment and knocked out power to thousands of North Dakotans, according to Burgum's request.

Damages exceeded $5 million. The presidential declaration paves the way for federal aid to help pay for road and infrastructure repairs.

North Dakota has received six federal disaster declarations, including three for flooding, in the last two years.

