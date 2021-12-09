Truck crash shuts down railroad crossing

No one was injured when a pickup truck nearly crashed into a train at a crossing in Cass County.

Pickup driver Trevor Altman, 44, of Fargo, failed to see the train, automatic stop arms and flashing red lights at the crossing 2 miles south of Casselton, the Highway Patrol reported. Altman swerved into the crossing arm base at about 65 mph, and the crossing arm and post struck the lead engine of the BNSF Railway train, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before noon Thursday. State Highway 18 was closed for about an hour at the crossing until the train was able to move under its own power.

Altman was cited for failing to stop at a railroad crossing. His pickup was heavily damaged and towed from the scene, the patrol said.

