Trooper who arrested Louser said he witnessed erratic driving, smelled alcohol

Lawyer also declined to release any more information, citing the "open investigation/prosecution." Her office did not immediately file charges against Louser.

It wasn't clear where Louser was coming from the morning he was arrested or who might have been with him. Louser on Monday told the Tribune he's not commenting outside of a statement he released Saturday, in which he said "transparency and accountability in public service has become increasingly important in our society."

"I have begun taking what I believe to be the necessary next steps including an evaluation process. I want to apologize to those close to me, the residents of District 5, my colleagues in the state Capitol and to so many others for any disappointment this may have caused," he said. "Finally, as I work to rebuild any lost trust, I want to ensure that something like this will never happen again."

Louser, 49, a Realtor, has been a state lawmaker since 2011.

The only other listing for Louser in state court records is a vehicle registration violation from 2020. He paid a $20 fine for the citation.