Trooper: House leader failed sobriety tests, called Legislative Council intern his attorney

Louser declined to do a partial alphabet sobriety test, missed one number on a backward count test and failed a finger count test, according to Mehlhoff. An eye test indicated Louser was above the legal limit for driving, the trooper said.

Louser initially refused a breath test, and at that point Mehlhoff arrested him. Louser then said he would take the test to avoid arrest, but Mehlhoff told him he already was under arrest and could take the test at the jail. Louser then said he wanted to speak to his attorney, who was a passenger in his car.

Mehlhoff identified the passenger as Katie Winbauer. Winbauer is an intern this session for Legislative Council, the Legislature's research arm. Winbauer also is an occasional contributor to the Tribune's opinion page. Winbauer has attended law school, but she told the Tribune she is not a licensed attorney.

"I did kind of talk with Scott about what was happening, but no, I’m not his attorney or anything like that," she said.

Winbauer said her mother works in Bismarck for Louser's real estate company.