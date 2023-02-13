The Spirit Lake Tribe is asking the Jamestown School District and the North Dakota High School Activities Association to further tighten rules in response to racist taunts directed toward Native American players on the Bismarck High School boys basketball team.

Both the school and the association have taken steps to address the Jan. 31 incident, but Tribal Chairman Douglas Yankton Sr. doesn't feel they go far enough. He also wants more transparency on how the incident was handled. His appeal follows one earlier this month by Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Ryman LeBeau. Both said the nonwhite Bismarck players are of Lakota heritage.

Yankton in a letter dated Friday to Jamestown Public Schools and NDHSAA officials said the tribe "seeks to express extreme disdain for what can only be described as hate-fueled and racist conduct."

Monkey noises and war whooping could be heard coming from the Jamestown student section during the late-January game in Jamestown when the Native American Bismarck players handled the ball. Some people expressed disappointment that the taunts were not addressed during the game, but only afterward when video surfaced on social media.

"Throughout the game, there were several instances of unprovoked and racially charged epithets, slurs and mocking noises hurled at two young Lakota student athletes by Jamestown spectators," Yankton wrote. "These overt acts of racism ... reflect an egregious form of discrimination, harassment and humiliation."

The tribe asks for a "zero-tolerance policy," with officials and referees trained "to recognize and respond to racially motivated behaviors." One of the Bismarck players' mothers, Savannah Jade Alkire, previously called for a zero-tolerance policy that states direct disciplinary action.

The activities association, which oversees high school sports, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Monday on Yankton's letter. The association's board last week stiffened sporting event crowd rules in response to the taunting incident. Any fan who makes a discriminatory slur will be removed from the venue. The policy took effect immediately, and fans will be warned of the rule during public address announcements for postseason games.

Yankton in an interview said he wants a more specific policy in place that assures an immediate response.

"That was disturbing, when no one took any action to stop it," he said of the Jan. 31 incident. "Someone needs to take accountability. There has to be rules in place for authorities to address this type of thing."

LeBeau's Feb. 4 statement had similar sentiments, and demanded that "all involved Jamestown Public School students and administrators, including referees, be held accountable for their lack of action and failure to uphold policy that resulted in these children continuing to be harassed and taunted throughout the entirety of a NDHSAA sanctioned event."

Existing association policy states that "Contesting schools shall each have an authorized faculty representative present who shall be responsible for his/her school's participants, students and fans throughout the contest."

The association board last week also approved the creation of a Sportsmanship and Citizenship Committee "to help promote positive behaviors at NDHSAA events and competitions." Yankton said he would like to see minorities make up the bulk of the committee. The board is to discuss formation of the committee at its next meeting, April 4 in Valley City.

The Jamestown School District after a two-day investigation following the Jan. 31 game took action under its nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policy. Superintendent Robert Lech has said officials disciplined "a handful" of middle school and high school students. He has not specified the discipline or said how many students were held accountable. The district also planned to work with Bismarck High on "facilitating healing."

Yankton told the Tribune he's unhappy with the secrecy surrounding the disciplining of the students responsible for the taunting.

"The reprimand should be made public, and they not be allowed to participate in any activity or function sanctioned by the association or the school," he said.

Lech in a statement to the Tribune on Monday said he could not comment specifically "on issues that are currently under investigation," but that "The Jamestown School District shares the expectation to offer a safe environment, in school and in competition, that is free from harassment and discrimination."

"The events of Jan. 31 did not meet our expectations as a school district, they did not meet the expectations of our community, and they did not meet the expectations of the public," he said. "For that we sincerely apologize and assure that we have, and will continue to, properly investigate, ensure accountability based on that impartial investigation, assess our current policies and practices, and strive to take a proactive approach to building our collective capacity so we can learn from this incident. We know we must do better, and we know that we can."