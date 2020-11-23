Tribes have not met 'high bar' for Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown, Corps says

Shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline would "cause economic harm and shift oil transport to more risky methods" and should not occur, a federal permitting agency argued in the latest round of legal filings in the ongoing dispute over the oil pipeline.

The same judge who ordered the line to cease operations this past summer is considering another a plea from the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes to shut the line down after a higher court overturned part of the initial ruling. An appellate court said U.S. District Judge James Boasberg "did not make the findings necessary" for a shutdown in his July order, and it kicked the matter back to him for further consideration.

Recent legal filings have rehashed familiar arguments from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, pipeline developer Energy Transfer, the tribe and others with a stake in the outcome of the pipeline dispute. Standing Rock tribal members are concerned that an oil spill at the pipeline's Missouri River crossing would harm their water supply, while the Corps and Energy Transfer maintain the line is safe.