Tribes again ask federal judge to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Tribes are asking Boasberg to issue an injunction while the legal fight plays out. A court-ordered injunction would prohibit Energy Transfer from operating the pipeline.

“With the pipeline now operating illegally, and the Corps poised to take no action, the case for suspending pipeline operations is even stronger,” the tribal attorneys wrote. “DAPL has operated for nearly four years, generating hundreds of millions of dollars for its owners, while exposing the Tribes to catastrophic risk and ongoing trauma that have never been subject to the scrutiny that (federal law) requires.”

U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Danielle Nichols declined comment Monday on the tribes’ filing. The Corps and Energy Transfer have until Nov. 20 to file a formal response in court.

The Corps also could shut down the pipeline -- and even order it removed. The line is now considered an "encroachment" on federal property because Boasberg revoked the easement. The agency is still determining how to address that, but Boasberg has said previously that he believes it is “unlikely” that the Corps will order the line shut down.