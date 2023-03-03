The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is planning to add a seven-story hotel tower to its 4 Bears Casino & Lodge on the shores of Lake Sakakawea at New Town.

The $95 million project includes demolition of the existing two-story 18,000-square-foot hotel, 108,000 square feet of new construction and 20,200 square feet of renovation. The facility will have 264 rooms when the project is complete.

The original 4 Bears Motor Lodge began in the 1970s with 40 rooms. The casino was added in 1993, and there have been various expansions and upgrades in the years since, including restaurants, an event center, marina, RV park, water park, convenience store/car wash/liquor store and River Willow gambling boat.

The hotel tower will have 90 guest rooms, offices, meeting rooms, a sports bar, a steakhouse, and a seventh-floor 2,500-square-foot ballroom.

The addition also will include a new Sakakawea Spa with massages, a gift shop, fitness room, and a hair, nail and pedi salon. The project also will upgrade the property’s entrance lobby, kitchen and elevator.

“The 4 Bears casino is an integral part of our regional economy,” Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox said, adding that the new development will support 200 full-time jobs.

Demolition and site work have begun. Construction of the hotel tower will begin in June and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.