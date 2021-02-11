 Skip to main content
Transportation Department adding kiosks

The North Dakota Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle and Driver's License divisions are installing nine kiosks around the state this week to better serve customers.

The effort is part of an ongoing process to add 44 locations and increase the options customers have when doing business with the department. The new self-service terminals will have several features which the previous models were not equipped with, including the addition of driver's license services starting this spring. The terminals eventually will include devices for people with vision disabilities.

New kiosk sites being added this week include the Hettinger Kum & Go, the Grant County Recorder in Carson, the Watford City Treasurer and the Steele Travel Plaza.

For more information go to dot.nd.gov.

