Trails near Medora closed; wildfire containment at 50%

The area near Medora where a wildfire continued burning Saturday has been closed to the public, including segments of popular hiking and biking trails.

The Maah Daah Hey Trail is closed from the boundary of Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit west of downtown Medora to Sully Creek State Park farther south along the Little Missouri River. The Buffalo Gap Trail is closed from Interstate 94 several miles west of Medora to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey southwest of town.

The closures ordered by the U.S. Forest Service are to protect public health and safety and will be in effect until further notice, according to the North Dakota Forest Service.

Damage to the dirt trails was not expected, but wooden markers that burned along the routes might have to be replaced, Save the Maah Daah Hey President Phil Helfrich said Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state Forest Service reported Saturday afternoon that the fire was 50% contained and had burned 3,000 acres, which is about 4 ½ square miles. The blaze began Thursday and threatened the town, prompting evacuations and a massive emergency response. The flames neared the Burning Hills Amphitheatre where the Medora Musical is held every summer, but did not cause any structural damage there nor anywhere else in Medora.