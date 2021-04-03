Trails near Medora closed; wildfire containment at 50%

The area near Medora where a wildfire continued burning Saturday has been closed to the public, including segments of popular hiking and biking trails.
The Maah Daah Hey Trail is closed from the boundary of Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit west of downtown Medora to Sully Creek State Park farther south along the Little Missouri River. The Buffalo Gap Trail is closed from Interstate 94 several miles west of Medora to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey southwest of town.
The closures ordered by the U.S. Forest Service are to protect public health and safety and will be in effect until further notice, according to the North Dakota Forest Service.
Damage to the dirt trails was not expected, but wooden markers that burned along the routes might have to be replaced, Save the Maah Daah Hey President Phil Helfrich said Friday.
The state Forest Service reported Saturday afternoon that the fire was 50% contained and had burned 3,000 acres, which is about 4 ½ square miles. The blaze began Thursday and threatened the town, prompting evacuations and a massive emergency response. The flames neared the Burning Hills Amphitheatre where the Medora Musical is held every summer, but did not cause any structural damage there nor anywhere else in Medora.
Firefighters on Saturday were continuing to make progress containing the blaze in the rugged Badlands terrain, the Forest Service said.
All of North Dakota except for the Red River Valley remained under a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions Saturday. High temperatures were in the 70s and 80s, with low humidity and wind gusting 35-45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for no significant precipitation in the state through at least Thursday.
The entire state is in some form of drought, with extreme drought covering almost all of the west, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. That has elevated the wildfire danger.
Wildfires have burned more than 30,000 acres in North Dakota already this spring, compared with fewer than 10,000 all of last year. Nearly all counties have implemented some form of outdoors burning restrictions. Most southwestern counties on Saturday were in the "extreme" fire danger category, with the rest of western and central North Dakota in the "very high" category.
“We're just getting started into a tough fire season,” Gov. Doug Burgum said Friday as he toured the wildfire area.
