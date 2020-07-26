Traffic enforcement campaign results in nearly 1,600 speeding tickets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A statewide law enforcement campaign in June resulted in nearly 1,600 speeding tickets.

The "Vision Zero Obey The Sign or Pay The Fine" campaign resulted in 1,833 citations, of which 1,574 were for speeding, according to the state Department of Transportation.

There also were 15 drug arrests and four DUI citations, among others.

More information about traffic safety initiatives can be found at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

