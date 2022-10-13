 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top baby names in North Dakota in 2021

Boys

Girls

  •  Oliver
  • Olivia 
  • Liam
  • Amelia
  • Henry 
  • Evelyn
  • Logan
  • Harper
  • Theodore
  • Emma
  • Brooks
  • Charlotte
  • Hudson
  • Ava
  • Owen
  • Aurora
  • Asher
  • Nora
  • Jack
  • Eleanor
  • William
  • Sophia
