Top baby names in North Dakota in 2021

Two Public Service Commission seats will be decided in the general election. Incumbent Republican Julie Fedorchak will face off against Democr…
Montana state investigators will probe a nearly $1.8 million construction cost overrun incurred under North Dakota's late attorney general.
Despite continuous warnings of rolling blackouts this summer, the electrical grids serving North Dakota and the Upper Midwest held up. Yet concerns persist.
North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn't comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
A traffic stop on Interstate 29 in eastern North Dakota ended with the seizure of what authorities said was nearly 23 pounds of methamphetamin…
The Squaw Gap community has put forth "Homesteaders Gap" as a replacement name, endorsed by the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners.
North Dakota voters will decide whether to impose term limits on the governor and state lawmakers -- a change supporters tout for bringing in …
A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a Maddock bar last month and prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies…
Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley is resigning effective Dec. 2 to take a CEO position with Bitzero International.
A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision. The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn't sufficiently consider whether the clinic's suit would succeed.
