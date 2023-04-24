The Toasted Frog restaurant in Bismarck has permanently closed after 12 years in business downtown.

Co-owners Jonathan Holth and Shawn Clapp announced the decision in a statement over the weekend, saying they had been working with a potential new ownership group but that terms could not be reached.

"As life and business evolves, it came time for us to refocus our business efforts in other areas, and while we hoped to transition ownership of this location to another group, things just didn’t work out as we had hoped," Holth said.

The restaurant opened at 124 N. 4th St. in December 2010. The closure does not impact Toasted Frog locations in Fargo and Grand Forks. Gift certificates purchased in Bismarck will be honored at those locations.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to all our loyal customers that we’ve had walk through our doors over the years. You’ve made this a rewarding experience,” Clapp said. “And we really want to thank every employee that has ever put on the Toasted Frog uniform in Bismarck."

Clapp and Holth did not say how many workers lost their jobs. They declined further comment.