Tioga firm's flirtation with wind is an effort to save oil and gas workforce, diversify

Neset Consulting Services, now doing business as NESET, has been dipping a toe into the wind energy sector, part of a strategy to both diversify the company’s portfolio of services and keep highly skilled oil field workers in the state amidst a pandemic-induced downturn in oil and gas.
It’s going to get a little bit of help with these efforts from the North Dakota Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant, which awarded it $48,265 from a North Dakota Department of Commerce grant program, set up with federal funding from the CARES Act, for accelerated workforce retraining.
NESET was already working with Lake Region State College to stand up an accelerated wind academy when the grant program was announced.
“We started this having no idea whether there was any grant coming,” said Joe Griffith, operations manager for NESET. “We were about halfway through when the grant program was announced.”
The 50-50 matching grant included work going back to June 1, and the grant details seemed tailor-made for the intent of NESET’s efforts.
“We felt we were just doing the right thing when this grant just seemed to land on top of us,” Griffith said. “Sometimes, good things can come to you.”
Griffith said that NESET’s recent flirtation with wind does not mean the oil and gas services company is shifting away from fossil fuels.
“We would not want anyone to forget that, at this moment, 100% of our revenue comes from oil and gas,” Griffith said. “But it doesn’t mean we cannot help another part of the energy sector.”
There’s a wind boom in North Dakota — indeed for all intents and purposes, the wind boom is evident right in Tioga’s backyard — making this an obvious extension for companies like NESET to explore.
“We already have lease operators who do something very similar to what wind technicians do,” Griffith said. “That’s being in pickups with specific tools for monitoring and repairing production wells. That is what a wind tech would do as well. Go out in a NESET truck and monitor the wind turbines for any faults.”
Griffith said the company had been approached during North Dakota’s oil boom, back when the Lindahl Wind Farm was being built, about the possibility of one day providing maintenance contracts to wind farms.
At that time, the company was fully extended. But, in a downturn like this one, there’s a lot more time to think about the future. And, too, in the March/April timeframe, the company also had to let five to six of its lease operators go.
“We want to keep North Dakota employees and oil field workers in North Dakota,” Griffith said. “We don’t want to give them any motivation to leave the state. They might not come back.”
That prompted NESET to revisit the whole idea of providing services to wind farms, and ultimately spurred a visit to Lake Region State College.
“You need special training to do this work,” Griffith said, adding, “Lake Region has the best wind tech training program in the state.”
At first, due to the pandemic, the college’s program wasn’t sure what it could do to help. The college was not only shut down due to COVID-19, but it also doesn’t normally have a summer wind technician program.
Through some brainstorming, however, and a few back and forth conversations, a handshake deal was ultimately struck. They would relocate certain equipment to Tioga temporarily, for an accelerated summer training program offered to seven individuals, six of whom were sponsored by NESET and one of whom was sponsored by ENEL. Then the equipment would go back to Devils Lake for the regular programs during the regular school year.
For this temporary relocation, NESET installed anchors, beams, and other infrastructure that wouldn’t make sense or would be impossible to move. That now gives the Lake Region State program a perfect platform it can rotate into for an accelerated summer academy in western North Dakota.
Griffith said the program could be offered again next summer, depending on whether there is enough demand, and a qualified instructor available.
NESET will meanwhile work on developing contracts for this type of work. That could help create demand for a summer training program in the West, while also helping NESET diversify its portfolio and keep more workers going despite downturns in oil and gas.
NESET sponsored six individuals for the initial program this year and ENEL sponsored one, for a total of seven.
Six of the seven graduated and are now actively seeking or already work with wind farm owners in the state, helping retain at least a few highly qualified oil field workers in North Dakota who might otherwise have left the state.
