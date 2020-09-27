Tioga firm's flirtation with wind is an effort to save oil and gas workforce, diversify

“We would not want anyone to forget that, at this moment, 100% of our revenue comes from oil and gas,” Griffith said. “But it doesn’t mean we cannot help another part of the energy sector.”

There’s a wind boom in North Dakota — indeed for all intents and purposes, the wind boom is evident right in Tioga’s backyard — making this an obvious extension for companies like NESET to explore.

“We already have lease operators who do something very similar to what wind technicians do,” Griffith said. “That’s being in pickups with specific tools for monitoring and repairing production wells. That is what a wind tech would do as well. Go out in a NESET truck and monitor the wind turbines for any faults.”

Griffith said the company had been approached during North Dakota’s oil boom, back when the Lindahl Wind Farm was being built, about the possibility of one day providing maintenance contracts to wind farms.

At that time, the company was fully extended. But, in a downturn like this one, there’s a lot more time to think about the future. And, too, in the March/April timeframe, the company also had to let five to six of its lease operators go.