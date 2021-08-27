Timeline extended for Dakota Access Pipeline environmental impact study

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Corps originally said the review would take 13 months, but it indicated in late 2020 that it would take longer given operator Energy Transfer's plans to expand the line's capacity. Earlier this year, an attorney for the agency said it aimed to wrap up the study in March 2022.

It's not unusual for Environmental Impact Statements to take a few years to complete, according to a recent federal review of the documents. Such studies are a means to comply with federal law when an agency proposes a major action that could significantly affect the environment -- in this case, the Corps potentially granting another permit for the line to carry oil under the Missouri River. The pipeline has undergone other shorter environmental reviews, which courts have deemed insufficient.

Energy Transfer announced earlier this month that it had completed part of the pipeline's expansion. The line can carry an extra 180,000 barrels of oil per day from North Dakota to Illinois for a total capacity of 750,000 barrels. It now has the ability to carry about two-thirds of North Dakota's daily oil output to market. Energy Transfer's plan is to ultimately boost the line's capacity even more to transport 1.1 million barrels of oil per day.