Tigerlily partners with DOT on traffic safety campaign

Tigirlily is partnering with the North Dakota Department of Transportation's Safety Division to encourage sober driving.

The effort is tied to the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign from Dec. 17 until Jan. 31, during which law enforcement agencies will have extra patrols on the road targeting impaired drivers. Tigirlily's song “Somebody Does” will be used in a series of advertisements urging motorists to drive sober or find a sober ride.

The North Dakota native sisters who now live in Nashville also teamed up with DOT in July to promote personal responsibility while driving.

The latest campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

