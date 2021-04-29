Thrifty Drug discloses security breach

Thrifty Drug Stores Inc., which does business as Thrifty White, is notifying customers about a security breach.

Thrifty Drug in a statement said it worked with a business associate, Capture Rx, that discovered certain files on its system were accessed without authorization in February. Some of those files contained Thrifty patient information, including names, dates of birth, prescription information, and for some patients, the medical record number.

Officials say they are not aware of any actual or attempted misuse of information, but they encourage patients to monitor for any suspicious activity.

