 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thrifty Drug discloses security breach
0 comments

Thrifty Drug discloses security breach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thrifty Drug Stores Inc., which does business as Thrifty White, is notifying customers about a security breach.

Thrifty Drug in a statement said it worked with a business associate, Capture Rx, that discovered certain files on its system were accessed without authorization in February. Some of those files contained Thrifty patient information, including names, dates of birth, prescription information, and for some patients, the medical record number.

Officials say they are not aware of any actual or attempted misuse of information, but they encourage patients to monitor for any suspicious activity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News