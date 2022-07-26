 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thousands of deer licenses available starting Wednesday

leierdeer2.jpg (copy) (copy)

North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season opens Nov. 4 at noon and continues through Nov. 20. 

 PROVIDED, N.D. GAME & FISH DEPT.

More than 3,500 deer licenses are still available in seven units for North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season.

The licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time Wednesday. Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online at https://gf.nd.gov/buy-apply, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Hunters who want to buy additional licenses will be able to Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. CT. At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth who are under age 14 at the end of the calendar year will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

People are also reading…

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase. Hunters with those licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit to which the license is assigned.

Game and Fish made 64,200 licenses available this year, down 11% from last year due in large part to an outbreak of disease in western North Dakota deer last year. More than 71,000 people applied for a gun license, in addition to more than 13,600 gratis applicants. 

North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season opens Nov. 4 at noon and continues through Nov. 20. Deer hunting is important to the state's economy. Deer hunters on average are in the field for about five days, spending hundreds of dollars daily, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.

