Third annual CyberCon set this week

The third annual CyberCon is set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The critical infrastructure and cybersecurity conference will be held virtually and feature NFL Senior Vice President of Security Cathy Lanier and Black Hills Information Security owner John Strand.

North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley and Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford also will participate. North Dakota Information Technology also will be launching a statewide cybersecurity education campaign this week in conjunction with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

CyberCon is hosted by Bismarck State College. For more information go to https://cyberconbsc.com/.

