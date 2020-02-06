Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation names 2 new trustees

Two new trustees have been named to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation.

The board on Thursday at a meeting in Washington, D.C., elected Chevy Humphrey and Murray Sagsveen to three-year terms, eligible for reelection in 2023.

Humphrey is the Hazel A. Hare president and CEO of the Arizona Science Center and incoming chairwoman of the American Alliance of Museums.

Sagsveen is a Bismarck native who had served as the foundation's attorney until he resigned following his nomination to the board.

“Chevy and Murray bring a wealth of experience in good work worth doing,” Foundation Chairwoman Cathilea Robinett said.

The board is tasked with raising $100 million in private donations. Most of that money will be for construction of a presidential library in the Medora area, in or near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Gov. Doug Burgum championed the project before the 2019 Legislature, which approved a $50 million operations endowment that is accessible only after the $100 million has been raised.

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe has said the fundraising campaign will be on North Dakota and national scales. The library board hopes to raise the $100 million by the end of 2020.