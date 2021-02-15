Theodore Roosevelt National Park visits down 20%, but 2020 'a very busy year'

In 2019, the most recent figures available, park visitors spent $44.3 million, 98.7% of which was from nonlocal visitors for expenses such as lodging, restaurants, gas and retail.

Otte Coleman expects 2020 spending fell, which she attributes at least in part to the park's spring closure and campground closure.

She pointed out that state parks saw record numbers for camping. North Dakota has "owned that safe, worry-free, uncrowded adventure," she said.

"We haven't reinvented ourselves so that we're pandemic-friendly. This is true to our core and it's what we have," she said.

Retail last year was down about 20% at the Western Edge Books, Artwork, Music business in Medora, owner Doug Ellison said. But his and his wife's Amble Inn managed to keep its five rooms full last year, he added.

"We weren't sure we were going to have a summer season at all last year, so we were just happy to get what we got, I guess," Ellison said.

"The big dynamic that was missing" was Canadian visitors, due to the pandemic-related international border closure, he said. Otherwise, the mixture of visitors was typical of in- and out-of-state, he said.

He's joked with bookstore visitors that 2020 "was one for the history books, but I sort of think we're all tired of making history and we need a break."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

