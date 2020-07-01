Theodore Roosevelt National Park reopens South Unit Visitor Center

Theodore Roosevelt National Park reopens South Unit Visitor Center

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Wind Canyon

Fading sunlight casts the Little Missouri River into relief at Wind Canyon in Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit.

 JACK DURA

Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit Visitor Center reopened Wednesday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mountain time. Visitors are able to buy park passes, obtain park information and shop the bookstore at the facility in Medora. The reopening follows government coronavirus guidance.

The park's North Unit Visitor Center and Painted Canyon Visitor Center remain closed.

The South Unit's Cottonwood Campground and the North Unit's Juniper Campground remain closed, awaiting new restroom facilities to be installed this summer.

Several miles of the South Unit's scenic drive are closed between the road's loop junction and Badlands Overlook, due to slumping, sinkholes and road movement. Engineers are designing erosion control repairs.

The North Unit's road is closed at the Caprock Coulee trailhead due to mudslides. The road's first 6 miles are open.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1960s Combines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News