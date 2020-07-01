Theodore Roosevelt National Park reopens South Unit Visitor Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit Visitor Center reopened Wednesday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mountain time. Visitors are able to buy park passes, obtain park information and shop the bookstore at the facility in Medora. The reopening follows government coronavirus guidance.

The park's North Unit Visitor Center and Painted Canyon Visitor Center remain closed.

The South Unit's Cottonwood Campground and the North Unit's Juniper Campground remain closed, awaiting new restroom facilities to be installed this summer.

Several miles of the South Unit's scenic drive are closed between the road's loop junction and Badlands Overlook, due to slumping, sinkholes and road movement. Engineers are designing erosion control repairs.

The North Unit's road is closed at the Caprock Coulee trailhead due to mudslides. The road's first 6 miles are open.