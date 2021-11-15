Theodore Roosevelt National Park eyes major upgrades in long-term plan

The National Park Service is eyeing future upgrades for aging and outgrown facilities in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota's top tourist attraction.

In two public meetings earlier this month, Park Superintendent Wendy Ross outlined a list comprising improved employee housing and administrative facilities; revamped visitor centers, park entrances and parking; more services at Painted Canyon Overlook and Peaceful Valley Ranch; utility improvements; and even a fire station.

Ross for seven years has helped lead a long-range planning process for the park's developed areas. Public comments are being accepted through Nov. 30. An environmental assessment will be available for comment in 2022.

The park's planning team is now consulting with tribes and the State Historic Preservation Office about the plan, which looks out 50 years and emphasizes partnership opportunities.

"I do see this process giving us that full range of time period when we're implementing any of these improvements, so really what it is doing is getting us ready to be able to take advantage of any funding or partnership opportunity that comes to us in the future," Ross said.

She departs this month for a new job as a deputy director for three Interior Department regions in the Midwest, helping to oversee sites in 13 states. She still will oversee development of the plan and work with the park's next superintendent.

Housing is "the No. 1 driver of improvements and deferred maintenance in the park," Ross said, given the park's tight quarters and limited housing in western North Dakota.

"We need to take care of housing as our No. 1 priority," she said.

The park last summer completed a $5.5 million project revamping the historic Peaceful Valley Ranch, which dates to the 1880s. Park officials are planning to use the site as an education facility. Environmental education nonprofit NatureBridge has reached out with interest.

Ross would like to see the Painted Canyon visitor center expanded to a "year-round, multiagency information facility," rather than a highway rest stop as it is now.

Partnerships with the state government and the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library could potentially "provide this welcome center to western North Dakota and a gateway to western national parks," she said.

The library, approved for a $50 million state operations endowment by the 2019 Legislature, is to be sited near the Medora Musical's Burning Hills Amphitheater. It's to open in 2025.

The park and the library already have a memorandum of understanding signaling their interest and intentions to be partners as the library moves ahead.

"I think now that the park is moving forward with their process of what they want to do and how they want to do it, we can join forces and figure out where we can work together," Library CEO Ed O'Keefe said. "It's definitely going to happen in concert over the next few years as we lead up to the opening of the library itself."

Badlands Conservation Alliance President Lillian Crook said her organization will be following the planning process. She's aware of the housing difficulties from her time on the park staff, and she's excited about the park's potential for partnerships.

"The challenge we face when addressing the visitor needs is to balance that with the unspoiled landscape as per the mission of the national parks," Crook said.

Comments may be sent through parkplanning.nps.gov/THROCSP, or by mail to Superintendent, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, P.O. Box 7, Medora, ND 58645.

The park saw 551,303 visitors last year, and has seen more than 735,000 visitors this year through September.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.