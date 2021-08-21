The perfect family vacation: We’re not there yet

By the time we left our fourth Minnesotan antique store, my dad was searching XM radio for a station that wasn’t the Beatles channel, my mom was asking me for extra reading material, and the dog was somewhere in the very back of the Suburban.
I haven’t been on a family road trip in a long time. I hadn’t been on a road trip this long in a long time. It was the point in vacation where everyone was beginning to fade. I’ve never seen my dad disrespect Sir Paul McCartney by switching stations midsong. My mom’s secret penchant for celeb gossip is insatiable, so the fact she was sick of her stack of People magazines and wanted my copy of The Atlantic to read something “substantial” was a surprise. The chihuahua is an unapologetic lap dog. I don’t know how she managed to scramble over the seat to hide amidst luggage and flea market finds, and I’d never known her to distance herself from human contact, but her small snout poking from beneath a pile of vinyl records I’d accumulated from our Midwest journey sent a message of disdain. The mood in the car was unmistakable. We’d abandoned the Alphabet Game back in Duluth. Family vacation was through.
For most of my childhood, we only had four options for vacation: Reptile Gardens/Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, Devils Tower in Wyoming, the Twin Cities in Minnesota, or Medora. We had cousins in the first three states and Medora is every North Dakota family’s obligation. If you couldn't get an Olde Timey sepia photo and a dumb keychain, we didn’t go. If it took more than two days' drive, we didn’t go. If you didn’t tell dad at least 10 miles before the rest stop that you needed to go, you didn’t go (but you still really really had to). But now, my twin sister lives in Michigan. This is well beyond the Schmidt family road-trip radius, and she knows it.
We could fly (spendier, but quick) or take the Amtrak (cheap, but slow). Driving is the middle ground. And it has its benefits. My dad must now go farther to find antique stores he hasn’t picked over for his collections. My mom is pulling a Great Gatsby and always seeking the shining light across a body of water. By which I mean, she is very interested in lighthouses (and Michigan has many), but she won’t ever necessarily reach the light she seeks, because she’s kind of scared of climbing the ladders often required on lighthouse tours. I also get a thrill pawing through antique emporiums located in the tiny Stephen King towns that line the highway; I will happily crawl up a lighthouse ladder (getting down is the problem); and I really like my sister, so I signed up to join my folks on their journey.
The way there was a thrill. I bought armfuls of musty books and the dog napped happily in my lap. But the return trip. Well. Collective sadness from having to leave my sister and her baby again, anxieties about returning to the “real world,” and sitting in a car that smelled like musty paper kinda killed the atmosphere. Why do we do this to ourselves? Gorge on small-town drive-thru food until the smell of french fries never leaves your hands, collect pressed pennies with an imprint of every tourist trap, and insist on trapping ourselves in a contained vehicle with our loved ones for unending hours and miles?
I heard other families at rest stops and drive-thrus and antique malls argue about those very questions. The pressure to enjoy (endure) one another’s company seems especially important in the midst of all the uncertainty around us. The thrill of seeing giant waves break against a big brick tower, the excitement of finding a pristine copy of a paperback you’ve been searching for, watching your nephew experience peanut butter for the first time. I suppose those things are meant to make arguing about highway exits and hitting road construction worth it. As an added bonus, I spotted a medical center sign with the word “X-Ray” so I got a ton of points in the Alphabet Game. I’ll be reigning champ until the next time we set off, highway-bound for another salty snack-binge and bicker-fueled family getaway. Windows down, radio up, collective ire at the GPS lady’s voice begging for a U-turn, while the dog sneaks beef jerky in the back seat. America: land of the Freeway.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.