The perfect family vacation: We’re not there yet

We could fly (spendier, but quick) or take the Amtrak (cheap, but slow). Driving is the middle ground. And it has its benefits. My dad must now go farther to find antique stores he hasn’t picked over for his collections. My mom is pulling a Great Gatsby and always seeking the shining light across a body of water. By which I mean, she is very interested in lighthouses (and Michigan has many), but she won’t ever necessarily reach the light she seeks, because she’s kind of scared of climbing the ladders often required on lighthouse tours. I also get a thrill pawing through antique emporiums located in the tiny Stephen King towns that line the highway; I will happily crawl up a lighthouse ladder (getting down is the problem); and I really like my sister, so I signed up to join my folks on their journey.

The way there was a thrill. I bought armfuls of musty books and the dog napped happily in my lap. But the return trip. Well. Collective sadness from having to leave my sister and her baby again, anxieties about returning to the “real world,” and sitting in a car that smelled like musty paper kinda killed the atmosphere. Why do we do this to ourselves? Gorge on small-town drive-thru food until the smell of french fries never leaves your hands, collect pressed pennies with an imprint of every tourist trap, and insist on trapping ourselves in a contained vehicle with our loved ones for unending hours and miles?

I heard other families at rest stops and drive-thrus and antique malls argue about those very questions. The pressure to enjoy (endure) one another’s company seems especially important in the midst of all the uncertainty around us. The thrill of seeing giant waves break against a big brick tower, the excitement of finding a pristine copy of a paperback you’ve been searching for, watching your nephew experience peanut butter for the first time. I suppose those things are meant to make arguing about highway exits and hitting road construction worth it. As an added bonus, I spotted a medical center sign with the word “X-Ray” so I got a ton of points in the Alphabet Game. I’ll be reigning champ until the next time we set off, highway-bound for another salty snack-binge and bicker-fueled family getaway. Windows down, radio up, collective ire at the GPS lady’s voice begging for a U-turn, while the dog sneaks beef jerky in the back seat. America: land of the Freeway.

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

