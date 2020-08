× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement across North Dakota will have extra patrols on the road in September to crack down on texting and driving.

The emphasis of the "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." campaign is enforcing the state’s distracted driving law.

The campaign that begins Tuesday is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

