Texas man killed in North Dakota oil patch incident

A worker from Texas died after falling into a pit at an oil rig site in the western North Dakota oil patch.

Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town on Thursday, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol. Pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and other materials.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m., along with New Town Ambulance and Fire Department personnel.

Other rig workers had already made attempts to find and rescue Navarrete from the pit. The pit was drained and Navarrete found. Life-saving measures by emergency responders failed, and Navarrete was declared dead at the scene.

The company did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.