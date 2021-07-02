 Skip to main content
Texas man dies in Williams County crash
Texas man dies in Williams County crash

A single-vehicle crash in Williams County killed a Texas man.

Sidney Byron, 29, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, lost control of his SUV on a curve on a county road, and the vehicle went in a ditch and struck an approach. It then overturned and went into the Little Muddy River, coming to rest on its top, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. Thursday. It's unknown when it actually occurred. Byron was extricated from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene, about 15 miles northwest of Ray.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

