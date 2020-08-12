You have permission to edit this article.
Texas man dies in oil patch crash

Texas man dies in oil patch crash

A Texas man is dead after crashing a tanker trailer in Golden Valley County.

The 52-year-old man from McAllen, Texas, was hauling a load of saltwater on a gravel road about 13 miles northeast of Sentinel Butte when the semitrailer went in the ditch and overturned, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.

The driver was dead at the scene. A 57-year-old man from West Jordon, Utah, who was a passenger in the semi cab was taken to a Dickinson hospital with injuries the patrol said are not life-threatening.

Authorities did not immediately say if any of the saltwater spilled.

