Tentative deal reached on proposed MDU gas rate hike; AARP objects

Montana-Dakota Utilities and state Public Service Commission staff have reached a tentative agreement that would allow the utility company to raise natural gas rates by $5.06 per month for the average customer’s household.
AARP North Dakota objects to the agreement and plans to raise its concerns during a hearing slated to begin Wednesday. The proposed rate hike comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, and many AARP members are on limited or fixed incomes.
“I think folks are still feeling the pinch,” AARP State Director Josh Askvig said.
The three-member commission could choose to approve the agreement in full or in part or nix it altogether. The document, which comes after talks between MDU, PSC staff and AARP, is expected to guide much of the discussion at this week’s hearing. The proceeding could last several days.
“We’ll be taking a deep dive not only into the settlement but questions we had beforehand that may or may not be addressed in the settlement itself,” Commissioner Brian Kroshus said.
He said it’s not unusual for a settlement agreement to be reached ahead of a hearing on a potential rate increase.
“There will probably be things we will like about it and there will invariably be things we don’t,” he said. “That’s very common with a settlement agreement.”
The agreement would allow MDU to recover another $6.9 million annually from customers, down from its initial request of $9 million, as it seeks to raise revenue for replacing aging pipelines to maintain the safety and reliability of its natural gas service.
The $6.9 million is similar to an interim rate increase approved by the PSC that took effect at the start of 2021. However, the average residential customer saw only a $3.57 per month jump, a lesser amount than the $5.06 that the settlement agreement proposes. Unlike the terms of the agreement, the interim increase was allocated at the same percentage across all customer groups, MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said.
Under the agreement, residential customers would see a higher percentage increase than larger commercial customers. Revenue collected from larger customers covers the cost to provide gas service to them, whereas revenue from residential customers does not, a consultant for MDU said at a public input session earlier this month.
MDU provides natural gas to about 115,000 customers in 75 communities across North Dakota, including to homes and businesses in Bismarck and Mandan.
One of the issues AARP has with the proposed agreement is that it increases the fixed-cost basic service charge MDU customers pay each month, rather than relying on a distribution charge determined by the volume of gas they use.
“You’re really punishing low-volume users by eroding their ability to say, ‘Hey, I want to control my bill, I want to conserve, I want to not use as much,’” Askvig said.
The hearing begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday and can be streamed online here: https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.