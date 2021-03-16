Tentative deal reached on proposed MDU gas rate hike; AARP objects

Montana-Dakota Utilities and state Public Service Commission staff have reached a tentative agreement that would allow the utility company to raise natural gas rates by $5.06 per month for the average customer’s household.

AARP North Dakota objects to the agreement and plans to raise its concerns during a hearing slated to begin Wednesday. The proposed rate hike comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, and many AARP members are on limited or fixed incomes.

“I think folks are still feeling the pinch,” AARP State Director Josh Askvig said.

The three-member commission could choose to approve the agreement in full or in part or nix it altogether. The document, which comes after talks between MDU, PSC staff and AARP, is expected to guide much of the discussion at this week’s hearing. The proceeding could last several days.

“We’ll be taking a deep dive not only into the settlement but questions we had beforehand that may or may not be addressed in the settlement itself,” Commissioner Brian Kroshus said.

He said it’s not unusual for a settlement agreement to be reached ahead of a hearing on a potential rate increase.

