Tension over renewables in coal country on display at wind moratorium hearing

“Behind me there are laborers that work in these coal plants, said Steve Cortina, a union marketing representative, motioning to several others in attendance at the hearing. “They want to make sure they can continue working here. If you take away that from them, people will leave the state.”

Several local officials asked to keep the moratorium in place so the commission could spend time studying what wind power would mean for communities, financially.

Hazen Mayor Jerry Obenauer said he knows “there is room in the sandbox for everybody to play” and is not against other forms of energy, but he said coal makes up a significant chunk of revenue for the city.

Coal taxes comprise 50% of the city’s general fund budget, a figure that’s dropped in recent years and will likely fall more in the years ahead if coal mines and plants close, he said.

“How are we going to continue to operate our community the way we have, fortunately, for the last 40-plus years?” he asked.