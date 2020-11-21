Taylor man dies in Stark County crash

A Taylor man died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash 7 miles east of Dickinson, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Jordan Pierce, 26, was eastbound on Highway 10 when his 1999 Subaru Legacy left the road and entered the south ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a field south of the highway. Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.
The crash is still under investigation by the highway patrol. The Stark County Sheriff's Department and Dickinson Ambulance also responded to the crash.
