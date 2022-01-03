Tax season nears; state office revamps website, releases booklets, forms

The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner has revamped its website as tax season nears.

The office also will see another big change this week when Brian Kroshus begins his tenure as tax commissioner on Tuesday.

The design, layout and functionality of www.tax.nd.gov have been upgraded to provide taxpayers with better online services, the office said in a statement.

The new website launch coincides with the release of the 2021 North Dakota income tax booklets and income tax forms, and the 2022 income tax withholding tables.

Income tax booklets and forms can be found on the new website at www.tax.nd.gov/forms. Income tax withholding tables are at www.tax.nd.gov/IncomeTaxWithholding. Taxpayers who need help locating forms can call 701-328-1243.

The tax office urges people to file their individual income tax returns electronically -- as 90% of filers did last year.

The Legislature in November created a tax relief income tax credit for North Dakota residents. More information is at www.tax.nd.gov/SpecialSession2021. Kroshus will shepherd the rollout of that $211 million effort.

Burgum last month appointed Kroshus, a member of the state Public Service Commission and former publisher of The Bismarck Tribune, to succeed Ryan Rauschenberger, who resigned effective Jan. 3 following an alcohol-related disturbance at a Bismarck hotel in November.

Kroshus, a Republican, has listed priorities of fairness, transparency and efficiency, and goals of education, outreach and tribal engagement. He'll complete Rauschenberger’s term that expires at the end of this year, and has said he intends to run this year for the job.

